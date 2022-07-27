Deion Sanders Asks Governor For Help: Football World Reacts

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 04: Deion Sanders on stage during the 2022 International Poverty Forum at Porsche Cars North America on March 04, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

It appears HBCU student-athletes have been receiving their financial aid refund checks late, and that's something Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders won't tolerate any longer.

Sanders publicly asked Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves to help sort out this problem.

"I spoke to this issue several months ago and still to no avail and it's bothering me," Sanders said, via USA TODAY Sports. "Gov Reeves, can you help me with this issue? How is it fathomable that our refund checks for our kids are consistently late, but the checks for the administrators are consistently on time?"

According to Sanders, this issue is actually affecting the school's ability to recruit. Of course, it's also negatively impacting the players' families.

Some people are applauding Sanders for bringing this issue into the spotlight.

Others, however, aren't sure how big of an issue this actually is.

Despite his public demands, Sanders made it clear that he respects Gov. Reeves.

"Where is this disconnect coming from? Is it from the state? The government?" Sanders continued. "Or is it from the school campuses or those administrators? I need to know because it is affecting us. At the SWAC meeting, one coach told me he lost a few kids because of this situation, and we can't have that."

Only time will tell if this issue can get sorted out.