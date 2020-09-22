The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Former NFL Star Denies Joining Deion Sanders’ Coaching Staff

Deion Sanders on the red carpet.SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: TV personality/retired NFL player Deion Sanders walks the Blue Carpet at the 2015 Pepsi Rookie of the Year Award Ceremony at Pepsi Super Friday Night at Pier 70 on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images for Pepsi)

An NFL legend is denying a report stating he will be a member of Deion Sanders’ first coaching staff at Jackson State University.

This afternoon, WAPT 16 News sports director Joe Cook reported that Sanders’ inaugural staff would be chock full of household names. Sanders was officially introduced as head coach at Jackson State on Monday.

One of the names Cook listed was Hall of Fame defensive tackle Warren Sapp, who he claims will be coaching defensive line. However, Sapp is saying the report is untrue.

Spectrum Sports 360’s Katherine Smith says the longtime Tampa Bay Buccaneer denied on the record being in consideration for a spot on Sanders’ staff.

For what it’s worth, Sanders has also shot down Cook’s report, taking to Twitter to issue a denial.

“THIS IS ABSOLUTELY WRONG! This is how junk gets started. Not a good way to get started with me. #CoachPrime WOW,” he wrote a short time ago.

While Sapp and Terrell Owens are the biggest names on the list–and Sapp says he’s not joining the staff–Football Scoop says four of the other coaches mentioned actually will be working with Sanders.

“FootballScoop has also been told Thurman, Edwards, Taylor and Riddley are expected be part of Coach Prime’s new staff,” Zach Barnett wrote this afternoon.

Who is telling the truth? We’ll find out soon probably.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.