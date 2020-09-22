Former NFL Star Denies Joining Deion Sanders’ Coaching Staff

An NFL legend is denying a report stating he will be a member of Deion Sanders’ first coaching staff at Jackson State University.

This afternoon, WAPT 16 News sports director Joe Cook reported that Sanders’ inaugural staff would be chock full of household names. Sanders was officially introduced as head coach at Jackson State on Monday.

One of the names Cook listed was Hall of Fame defensive tackle Warren Sapp, who he claims will be coaching defensive line. However, Sapp is saying the report is untrue.

Spectrum Sports 360’s Katherine Smith says the longtime Tampa Bay Buccaneer denied on the record being in consideration for a spot on Sanders’ staff.

Just spoke to @WarrenSapp and he told me he will not be coaching at Jackson State https://t.co/TNFFZhihGT — Katherine Smith (@katsmithsports) September 22, 2020

For what it’s worth, Sanders has also shot down Cook’s report, taking to Twitter to issue a denial.

“THIS IS ABSOLUTELY WRONG! This is how junk gets started. Not a good way to get started with me. #CoachPrime WOW,” he wrote a short time ago.

THIS IS ABSOLUTELY WRONG! This is how junk gets started. Not a good way to get started with me. #CoachPrime WOW https://t.co/oybVbOoTSe — Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) September 22, 2020

While Sapp and Terrell Owens are the biggest names on the list–and Sapp says he’s not joining the staff–Football Scoop says four of the other coaches mentioned actually will be working with Sanders.

“FootballScoop has also been told Thurman, Edwards, Taylor and Riddley are expected be part of Coach Prime’s new staff,” Zach Barnett wrote this afternoon.

Who is telling the truth? We’ll find out soon probably.