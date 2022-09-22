Deion Sanders Continues To Be Mentioned For Prominent Job

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders speaks with Jackson State Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Speculation continues to run rampant over Deion Sanders leaving Jackson State for a Power Five coaching position.

Following Auburn's 41-12 loss to Penn State, the Tigers are the latest school getting linked to Coach Prime.

The Volume's Snap Podcast discussed the possibility of Sanders going to the SEC. However, Aaron Murray isn't convinced Sanders would want to take on the extra "day-to-day grind" of handling recruiting and other tasks amplified at such a major program.

"I don't know if Deion wants that because I think where he is now to jumping to the SEC is a pretty big leap when it comes to responsibilities."

Murray said his current duties would magnify "times ten" at an SEC school, but he'd certainly make a run for Sanders if the former two-sport star is interested.

"Is he willing to commit to everything a coach at this level has to do in order to be successful?" Murray asked. "If he is, then hell yeah I'd go after Deion."

Barrett Sallee of CBS Sports predicted Saturday night that Auburn and Georgia Tech will join "the Deion Sanders sweepstakes." The Athletic's Bruce Feldman told ESPN's Paul Finebaum that he'd be "fascinated" to see what Sanders could accomplish at Auburn.

It's all outside chatter for now, and Sanders has touted the personal significance of leading the HBCU program.

He nevertheless seems to have emerged as a top candidate mentioned for any school perceivably in the market for a new coach.