Deion Sanders Explains The Major Jackson State Transfer

After playing for Deion Sanders and Jackson State during the spring 2021 season, wide receiver Daylen Baldwin elected to transfer to Michigan.

On a recent episode of the “No. 1 Ranked Show” with R.J. Young, Sanders lent some insight into what led to Baldwin leaving JSU. According to Deion, it had to do with a misunderstanding involving the wide receiver’s scholarship situation.

“Daylen told us after the spring that he wanted to turn pro after the fall [2021] season,” Sanders said. “We said cool. So business wise, we cut his full scholarship to half because he didn’t need a full because he wasn’t going to be there past December. He didn’t understand the logic of that and got sensitive.”

Baldwin, who caught 25 passes for 520 yards and seven touchdowns in one season for JSU, finished his lone year at Michigan with 15 receptions for 256 yards and two scores. After the season, he indeed declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Baldwin was limited in his time with the Wolverines due to injuries and was not invited to the upcoming NFL Scouting Combine. However, he could raise his draft stock through workouts during the next few months.

Meanwhile, Sanders and Jackson State were able to move on just fine after Baldwin left. The Tigers went 11-2 in the fall 2021 season and finished ranked in both major FCS polls.

[ 247Sports ]