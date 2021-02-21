Deion Sanders Furious After Belongings Were Stolen From Locker Room

On the football field, Deion Sanders had an incredible first game at the helm for Jackson State against Edward Waters College today.

Unfortunately, his day quickly went south once he got to the locker room. Speaking to the media after the game, the Hall of Famer revealed that all of his belongings were stolen from his locker during the game.

“We’re going to find out who did it,” Sanders said. He then slammed his hand in frustration.

Sanders said he was “pissed” by what happened. He revealed that his wallet and cell phone were taken in the theft.

“How do you think it feels, coming back, teary eyed – the guys just presented me with the game ball, one of the best moments that I’ve ever had in my career – and you notice you don’t have a phone to call your momma, your girl, your kids, because it’s been stolen,” Sanders said.

Sanders leaves the stadium clearly ticked off. His belongings were the only ones stolen from the locker room, a “malicious and targeted” attack, he says. pic.twitter.com/5NCwyBfzbu — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) February 21, 2021

Jackson State beat Edward Waters College 53-0 today. It was the first look at a team Deion Sanders has been assembling basically from scratch since last year.

Sanders has brought together veteran NFL and college coaches, a number of star recruits, and even some transfers from the SEC to make the Jaguars challengers out the gate.

February 21, 2021 is going to be a day to remember at the very least. But he has every reason to be frustrated with how it ended.