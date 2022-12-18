Deion Sanders Had 3-Word Message After Final Jackson State Game

Deion Sanders coached his final game at Jackson State on Saturday evening.

The Jackson State team fell to North Carolina Central, 41-34, on Saturday. Still, it was a highly successful - and truly entertaining - tenure from Sanders at Jackson State.

Following the game, Deion had a simple three-word message on social media.

"Thank You Jesus! #CoachPrime," he tweeted on social media.

Deion Sanders is now off to Colorado, where he will lead the Buffaloes in the Pac-12.

The Colorado Buffaloes head coach has already landed some important players via the transfer portal and the recruiting cycles.

Both of Deion's sons entered the transfer portal on Saturday night, too.