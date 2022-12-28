Deion Sanders Has 3-Word Response To Fan Who Said He Left For Money

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 04: Deion Sanders on stage during the 2022 International Poverty Forum at Porsche Cars North America on March 04, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

Not everyone appreciated Deion Sanders' decision to leave Jackson State for Colorado.

After igniting the HBCU program, the Hall of Famer took a more prominent coaching position with a Power Five program that can provide him with more resources. He'll also make much more money, but Sanders disputed changing jobs for that reason.

On Wednesday, Coach Prime urged others to "stop doing things for attention" in a Twitter post. One fan told Sanders to look in the mirror, claiming he "ran to Colorado" for the money.

"Was already loaded," Sanders responded.

According to Spotrac, Sanders accrued over $33.5 million in earnings during his 14-season NFL career. He made a few million more playing baseball and has participated in plenty of ad campaigns over the years.

Of course, the money doesn't hurt. Sanders reportedly agreed to a five-year, $29.5 million deal with performance-based incentives. That's a bit more than the $300,000 annual base salary he received at Jackson State.

He also replied to another critic that "I'm Prime. I don't need attention." Whether he needs it or not, Sanders' move to Colorado is certainly receiving plenty of attention.