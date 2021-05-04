Deion Sanders is spearheading the effort to put HBCUs back on the map. To do so, he’s going to try and develop his Jackson State players for the NFL.

Sanders is absolutely disgusted no former HBCU players heard their names called during the 2021 NFL Draft last week. That’s right, not a single one. It’s a problem he’s looking to address to coming years.

“And we have the Audacity to Hate on one another while our kids are being NEGLECTED & REJECTED. I witnessed a multitude of kids that we played against that were more than qualified to be drafted,” Sanders said in his latest Instagram post caption. “My prayers are that This won’t EVER happen again. Get yo knife out my back and fight with me not against me!”

Sanders’ popularity put the Jackson State Tigers in the spotlight this last season. Perhaps such publicity will change the way NFL teams evaluate players attending HBCUs.

One of the changes that Deion Sanders hopes is soon made has to do with the NFL combine. A separate HBCU combine was held on Apr. 9 of this year.

Sanders believes having players from HBCU programs attend the actual NFL combine would make a big difference.

“We should be right there. We shouldn’t have a separate combine,” Sanders said, via USA Today. “That doesn’t make sense to have a separate combine. I was just trying to get us in, but now that I’m involved, and I’m in it, we don’t want separate. We want together.”

With coaches like Deion Sanders taking over HBCU programs, we could see a wave of HBCU players make the transition to the NFL in coming years.