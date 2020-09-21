Deion Sanders Has A New Name As A College Football Coach

Deion Sanders was officially introduced as the new head football coach at Jackson State University earlier today.

The man known as “Prime Time” arrived at his press conference in grand fashion, escorted by a marching band, police escort and Escalade. It was an appearance worthy of Sanders’ flashy persona.

While the 53-year-old legend has not coached a game yet, he already has a new nickname for himself: Coach Prime. Sanders wants to be known as that going forward.

“I’m not gonna answer to anything else,” he said with a smile in a video he posted on Twitter.

Moving forward only address me as “COACH PRIME” @GoJSUTigers get ready it’s official!! I BELIEVE!!! DO YOU?? @JacksonStateU pic.twitter.com/8rTX3iSqgB — Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) September 21, 2020

Look, this is a major calculated risk from JSU. Sanders has never been a head coach or run his own program before.

The school is banking on Sanders’ connections, high school coaching experience and Hall of Fame football acumen to offset any concerns about his lack of experience. Time will tell if they are right or wrong.

One thing is certain though: this will be fascinating to watch.