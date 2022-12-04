Deion Sanders Has Already Flipped Prominent 5-Star Recruit
That didn't take very long.
Less than 24 hours after landing the Colorado head coaching job, head coach Deion Sanders has already flipped a prominent five-star recruit.
Winston Watkins Jr., a five-star wide receiver in the 2025 class, has flipped his commitment to Colorado.
The five-star recruit had previously been committed to Texas A&M, but he's flipped his commitment on Sunday.
You can expect a lot of big commitments for Sanders and the Buffaloes moving forward.
The college football world is excited to see what Sanders can do on the recruiting trail at a Power Five school.