Deion Sanders Has Already Flipped Prominent 5-Star Recruit

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 17: Deion Sanders, Jackson State University Head Football coach, speaks onstage during The Big Homecoming Event at Clark Atlanta University on June 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) Paras Griffin/Getty Images

That didn't take very long.

Less than 24 hours after landing the Colorado head coaching job, head coach Deion Sanders has already flipped a prominent five-star recruit.

Winston Watkins Jr., a five-star wide receiver in the 2025 class, has flipped his commitment to Colorado.

The five-star recruit had previously been committed to Texas A&M, but he's flipped his commitment on Sunday.

You can expect a lot of big commitments for Sanders and the Buffaloes moving forward.

The college football world is excited to see what Sanders can do on the recruiting trail at a Power Five school.