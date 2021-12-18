Deion Sanders Has Honest Response After Upset Loss In Bowl Game

Jackson State was the odds-on favorite to win the 2021 Celebration Bowl. Unfortunately for head coach Deion Sanders, his team didn’t play up to its standards.

South Carolina State dominated Jackson State from start to finish, winning by a score of 31-10. Bulldogs quarterback Corey Fields Jr. led the charge with 166 passing yards and four touchdowns.

Following the tough loss, Sanders addressed what went wrong in the Celebration Bowl. He believes his team was a bit too confident heading into this weekend.

“South Carolina State kicked our butts,” Sanders told reporters. “Every way and fashion … and I feel like we were overconfident and overlooked them and felt like they were just gonna hand us the game.”

Deion Sanders: “South Carolina State kicked our butts. Every way and fashion … and I feel like we were overconfident and overlooked them and felt like they were just gonna hand us the game.” pic.twitter.com/02T8w8qjky — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) December 18, 2021

Sanders’ son, Shedeur, had a rare off day. He finished the Celebration Bowl with 175 passing yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

Even though Jackson State didn’t finish the 2021 season on a positive note, Sanders’ second year with the program will be viewed as a success. Not only did he lead the Tigers to an 11-2 record, he made the university an attractive place for marquee recruits to come play football.

It’ll be interesting to see what Sanders can accomplish in Year 3 at Jackson State – especially since his players will be highly-motivated after losing to South Carolina State.