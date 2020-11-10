The Spun

Deion Sanders Has Landed Another Major Program Transfer

Deion Sanders’ hot start at Jackson State continued today. Prime Time just landed a major transfer from his alma mater.

Florida State wide receiver Isaiah Bolden, a onetime four-star recruit, announced this afternoon that he would be transferring to JSU. Bolden joins Tennessee linebacker Nyles Gaddy as early transfers for Sanders’ program.

Bolden appeared in one game in 2018 before playing in all 13 contests (with one start) as a defensive back last season. He finished with nine tackles, two pass breakups and one interceptions.

Bolden converted to wide receiver in the summer. He did not appear in a game for the Seminoles this season.

In addition to landing Bolden and Gaddy, Sanders also recently flipped a four-star quarterback recruit from FAU. He had a little bit of a built-in recruiting advantage there: the prospect was his son, Shedeur.

When Jackson State surprised the college football world by hiring Deion, most people figured it might be a tough transition for the NFL Hall of Famer. However, it was expected that he would immediately excel in one area–recruiting.

So far, so good.


