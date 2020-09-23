Deion Sanders Has Made Another Major Scholarship Offer

If you thought Deion Sanders wasn’t going to be an aggressive recruiter for Jackson State, think again. The Hall of Famer has immediately started working on bringing top recruits to the Tigers.

Earlier this week, four-star JUCO cornerback De’Jahn Warren announced that he received a scholarship from Jackson State. He’s the No. 1 cornerback and No. 2 overall player in the junior college ranks.

Warren isn’t the only defensive back that’s on Sanders’ radar. On Wednesday afternoon, LSU commit Khamauri Rogers revealed that he received an offer from the Tigers.

Rogers shared the news on Twitter, saying “Blessed to receive an offer from my dads alma mater Jackson State University.” His post on social media included a picture of his father in a Tigers uniform.

Here’s the official announcement from Rogers:

Blessed to receive an offer from my dads alma mater Jackson State University 🤍 #THEEiLove pic.twitter.com/1R1upk4Qub — 1 † Khamauri Rogers (@Khamauri1k) September 23, 2020

According to 247Sports’ composite rankings, Rogers is the No. 56 overall recruit and No. 7 cornerback from the 2022 class.

Trying to choose between LSU and Jackson State might be harder than it looks. While LSU’s history when it comes to developing cornerbacks is so impressive, Rogers might be inclined to follow in his father’s footsteps. It also wouldn’t hurt to learn from one of the greatest to ever do it in ‘Prime Time.’

Whether or not Sanders lands a commitment from Rogers, it’s very clear that he plans on elevating Jackson State’s football program as soon as possible.