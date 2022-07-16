Deion Sanders Has Telling Comment On HBCU Realignment

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Lately, conference realignment has been a major subject in the college football world. At this point, it's something coaches cannot ignore.

During an appearance on ESPN's SportsCenter this Saturday, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders shared his thoughts on the current state of college football.

"Sooner or later, some of the prominent schools are going to have to make a decision," Sanders said, via Kyle T. Mosley of HBCU Legends. "What do we want to do? Do we want to sit back and adhere to tradition? Or, do want to put ourselves in a financial situation that our school prospers. You really got to factor that in and weigh those options. There are some tremendous options that a few of those school are going to be faced with."

Sanders then revealed that Jackson State is already discussing realignment options.

"We're already speaking about it," Sanders told ESPN's Jay Harris.

Well, that's interesting to say the least.

Though it may have been an afterthought a few years ago, the idea of Jackson State exploring its options doesn't surprise us at all now that Sanders is in charge.

In two seasons at Jackson State, Sanders has a 15-5 record. He has done an excellent job of recruiting star talent to the program.