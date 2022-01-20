Deion Sanders Hints That More Big News Is Coming

Deion Sanders has been quite busy the past month, adding top-tier talent to Jackson State’s football team for the 2022 season.

It all began when Jackson State landed a commitment from cornerback Travis Hunter, who just so happens to be the No. 1 recruit in his class.

Shortly after Hunter announced his commitment to Jackson State, the program landed four-star wide receiver Kevin Coleman.

Then, Jackson State landed Texas A&M transfer Antonio Doyle. The talented edge rusher told 247Sports that he wants to be a part of what Sanders is building.

Although an argument could be made this recent haul is more than enough for the Tigers, it sounds like Sanders isn’t done loading up on talent.

“I think it’s 2 more Dogs out there that wants to join the Jackson State family on or before signing day,” Sanders tweeted on Thursday morning. “We ain’t done shaking up the country. There’s a new normal. It’s 2 more difference makers out there & please know ‘I AIN’T HARD TO FIND.'”

I think it’s 2 more Dogs out there that wants to join the @GoJSUTigersFB family on or before signing day. We ain’t done shaking up the country. There’s a new normal. It’s 2 more difference makers out there & please know “I AIN’T HARD TO FIND” #CoachPrime #SWACCHAMPS — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) January 20, 2022

It’s unclear who Sanders is hinting at with this tweet, but it seems like he’ll land at least another marquee player or two.

After going 11-2 in his second season as the program’s head coach, Sanders is gearing up for a really impressive Year 3.