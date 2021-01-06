Deion Sanders continues to fill out his coaching staff ahead of his first season as the Jackson State head coach. His latest hire is Jason Phillips, his former teammate on the Atlanta Falcons, as co-offensive coordinator.

Speaking with HBCU GameDay, Sanders welcomed Phillips to his coaching staff. He called Phillips as “a great teacher of the game” and praised his resume.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Jason to Jackson State,” Sanders said. “Jason is a great teacher of the game and has an impeccable resume and will help our young men develop on the field of play and in the classroom.”

Jason Phillips was a star wide receiver at the University of Houston, leading the nation in receptions, yards and touchdowns in 1988. He parlayed his success into a 10th-round pick by the Detroit Lions in 1989.

Phillips played wide receiver for five NFL seasons, three of which were with Sanders in the Atlanta Falcons, and three CFL seasons. He quickly transitioned to coaching, and has worked with wide receivers in the NFL, college, and a variety of other pro leagues.

Phillips’ many coaching stops include the Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, Houston, SMU, Baylor, Kansas and Oregon State. He was most recently the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator at Utah State.

Phillips joins a Jackson State coaching staff that includes former NFL defensive coordinator Dennis Thurman.

Jackson State has also been doing a good job of getting recruits that were initially going to Power Five schools.

Deion Sanders definitely has the makings of a good start to his career as a college football head coach.