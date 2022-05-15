Deion Sanders Identifies 'Problem' For NCAA: Fans React

MONTGOMERY, AL - MARCH 20: Head Coach Deion Sanders of the Jackson State Tigers before the game against the Alabama State Hornets at New ASU Stadium on March 20, 2021 in Montgomery, Alabama. Alabama State Hornets defeated the Jackson State Tigers 35 to 28. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

The college football world continues to weigh the pros and cons of the Name, Image and Likeness era, with many believing that the NCAA needs to do a better job of handling it.

Deion Sanders is among those people.

The former NFL star turned college football head coach had a warning for the NCAA on social media earlier this week.

"YOU HAVE A PROBLEM! I’m trying to help before it blows up in your face. Money Makes You More Of Who You Really Are. Now think about that for a minute. God bless u all," he tweeted.

Many fans are in agreement with Coach Prime.

"I’ve been against this since day 1. This is what’s taking the love & camaraderie out of college football. You work hard to become a professional so that you can make the big bucks. All they’re doing boosting young athletes egos & pockets & Ultimately setting them up for failure," one fan tweeted.

"Set them up for success after their athletic abilities no longer produce for them with a trust fund that pays off a sliding scale," another fan suggested.

"NCAA, you have a MAJOR problem with student athletes and NIL," one fan added.

So far, it's been the Wild, Wild West of sorts when it comes to the NCAA and NIL.

Perhaps this will change moving forward.