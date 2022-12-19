Deion Sanders Is Encountering 1 Problem At Colorado

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 17: JSU coach Deion Sanders walks the field during the Jackson State Tigers and North Carolina Central Eagles Celebration Bowl Football Championship game at Mercedes Benz Stadium on December 17, 2022, in Atlanta, GA (Photo by Charles A. Smith/Jackson State University via Getty Images) Jackson State University/Getty Images

Deion Sanders has already landed some major recruits and transfers since taking the Colorado Buffaloes head coaching job earlier this month.

But while Coach Prime is surely going to bring a lot of talent to Boulder, Colorado, he's encountering one notable problem at his new home.

The weather.

Many of the country's top football recruits come from warm-weather states like Florida, California and Texas. Colorado, meanwhile, is in the mountains and it can get pretty cold in the winter months.

“You think you could you change the weather coach?” one top recruit asked Coach Prime this weekend.

Will Coach Prime be able to get past that? Almost surely. But still, it can be a bit of an annoyance, at least.

Deion Sanders coached his final game at Jackson State earlier this weekend.

Jackson State lost to North Carolina Central in the Celebration Bowl on Saturday afternoon.

Now, the Colorado Buffaloes head coach is all-in with the Pac-12 program.