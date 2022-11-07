Deion Sanders Is Not Happy With 'Bulls--t' Rumors

Deion Sanders will be missing from Jackson State practice on Monday and Tuesday.

Is he off to meet with another college football program about a head coaching vacancy?!?!

No.

The Jackson State head coach shot down the "bulls--t" rumors while speaking with his team.

“You know I hate missing anything with you all. So, I won’t be at practice Tuesday, but I hate rumors because there’s going to be lies that I’m going somewhere to do some bullsh*t. That ain’t true. I keep it 100 with you all. That’s not happening,” Sanders told his team after their weekend victory.

Sanders will be away from the team for a funeral and a commercial, according to a report.

Sanders is being mentioned for jobs like Auburn and Georgia Tech, among other programs.

It would not be surprising to see the legendary NFL star bolting for another job this offseason.

However, right now, he says any rumors about his meetings are untrue.