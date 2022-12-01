Deion Sanders Is Rumored To Be Down To 2 Job Offers

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 26: NFL Network analyst Deion Sanders appears on set during the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins game at M&T Bank Stadium on October 26, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Deion Sanders is reportedly close to taking a new college head coaching job.

According to CBS Sports' Su'a Cravens, Sanders will leave Jackson State for either Colorado or Cincinnati. The former USC safety said it's "95 percent a done deal" that he goes to Boulder to coach the Buffaloes.

Kevin O'Donnell of Tampa Bay's FOX 13 also identified UCF as one of three finalists Wednesday morning. He said Sanders has told recruits he'll be at a new school by Sunday and added Thursday that the former cornerback "could be ready to accept Colorado's offer."

Sanders turned Jackson State into an FCS powerhouse. He shocked all of college football by landing this year's top-ranked recruit, wide receiver Travis Hunter.

The undefeated Tigers can win their second straight SWAC championship by defeating Southern this Saturday. Recent reports indicate that will be Prime Time's final game coaching the HBCU program.

Sanders will face a tough challenge if Cravens is right. Colorado fired Karl Dorrell after an 0-5 start and finished 1-11. The Buffaloes have completed one full season with a winning record -- they went 4-2 in 2020 -- since 2006.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati watched head coach Luke Fickell take Wisconsin's job after going 57-18 in six seasons with the Bearcats.

Sanders would be a marquee hire for any team that lands him.