Deion Sanders On Jackson State’s Impact: ‘I Expect The Crime Rate To Go Down, Teen Pregnancy To Decrease’

Deion Sanders doesn’t really do subtlety. That won’t change now that he’s “Coach Prime,” taking over the program at FCS Jackson State.

So far, the results have been very, very good. Jackson State is piling up talent, and should have one of the most stacked rosters at the FCS level and in the HBCU ranks. The Undefeated called the school’s early signing period efforts “the biggest signing day by a historically Black college football program.”

As he nears his first season, Sanders’ rhetoric matches what many other coaches say: he’s about shaping the men within his program and he hopes his impact on them will go far beyond what happens on the football field. In true Prime fashion, however, he’s taking that idea to a whole new level.

“I want these young men to be professionals,” Sanders said. “They can be great fathers, they can be community leaders, they can be great sons, they can be whatever they desire to be…. I want these young men to affect change,” Deion Sanders told The David Banner Podcast, as transcribed by FootballScoop. “When a kid comes out of JSU and matriculates out of our program, I want you to know he’s there. He doesn’t even have to open his mouth. Just the way he carries himself — the way he rolls back his shoulders, the way he carries his head, the way he’s articulating himself. When he walks in, the temperature should immediately go from 74 to 72, 73. He should cool the whole situation.”

Those are obviously bold, laudable goals. He continued to ramp things up, outlining the positive impact on society that he hopes his Jackson State football program will have.

“I want to provoke change in every aspect of that community,” he continued. “I expect the crime rate to go down, my brother. I expect teenage pregnancy to decrease. I expect unity. I expect the white, the Black, the Hispanic, the Asian, everyone to see each other at a game and strike up conversations they wouldn’t normally have.”

Fair enough. Those expectations may not be realistic for any sports team at any level, but you can’t knock him for having big goals. Deion Sanders wouldn’t have it any other way.

