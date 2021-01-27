Deion Sanders Unveils Jackson State’s New Jerseys

New head coach Deion Sanders is bringing plenty of change with him to Jackson State. Among the big ones: a move from Nike, just a few years into an apparel deal with the school, to Sanders-sponsored Under Armour.

Deion has been one of the faces of Under Armour football for a while now, after repping Nike during his playing days. Jackson State getting out of its deal with Nike seemed to be a pretty big consideration in bringing the legendary cornerback aboard as coach.

On his “21st and Prime” Instagram account, Sanders showed off new red, white, and blue jerseys for the Tigers. He teased some of the potential jersey combos that they could wear this season, which is coming up this spring.

“Everything goes together,” he said during the Instagram stories, describing the different combinations available to the team. “It’s just how we’re feeling that day.”

It is rare for an FCS program like Jackson State to be among the most intriguing teams of the season, but that is the case with Sanders at the helm. And as luck would have it, fans won’t have to wait long.

Jackson State’s first season under Sanders kicks off on Feb. 21 against Edward Waters, after many FCS leagues and teams pushed things to the spring due to COVID-19.

Deion Sanders hit the ground running as a recruiter over his first few months at the HBCU, bringing in some impressive four-star talent, as well as transfers from major Power Five programs. We’ll see if his stint at Jackson State is just as impactful as he predicts it will be, but so far, he’s managed to put the school firmly on the college football radar, which is a big accomplishment in and of itself.