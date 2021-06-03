Deion Sanders Lands Another Major Transfer At Jackson State

In his short time at Jackson State, Deion Sanders has been busy on the recruiting trail. Earlier this week, the Pro Football Hall of Famer landed another high-quality transfer.

Joshua Lanier, a former member of the Alabama Crimson Tide, announced that he would transfer for Sanders’ Jackson State program earlier this week. The 5-foot-11, 160-pound wide receiver walked onto Nick Saban’s team in Tuscaloosa and appeared in juts seven games in his senior season but will now get a chance to shine at the up-and-coming HBCU.

“I knew it had to be a bigger move than just me,” Lanier said, according to the Tuscaloosa News. “It had to be more about family, had to be more about God. It had to be more about a program that I could mean something to and that can give a good message to people that look up to me.”

Lanier recognized the importance of his transfer and cited conversations with Sanders and the coaching staff as a major reason for his move to Jackson State.

“It just gives me a good chance to first (stay) closer to home, which is good for my family,” Lanier said, “and it also gives me a way to show younger kids just because you’ve got other, bigger offers don’t mean that you have to go there. You can go to an HBCU. And hopefully once I go there and I can further my career to the NFL they can know that you can still go to an HBCU and go to the NFL.”

“Coach Prime” has quickly changed the mentality at Jackson State and has used his platform to advocate for HBCU’s in college football. During his tenure so far, he’s landed a group of talented recruits and can now add Lanier to the list.

Sanders led the Tigers to a 3-3 record in their shortened season this spring. With the entire summer in front of him, he’ll have plenty of time to improve his team before the 2021 fall campaign.