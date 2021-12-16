Deion Sanders Landed A Big Transfer Wednesday Night

The big news out of the world of college football on the first day of the Early Signing Period came out of Jackson State. Head coach Deion Sanders was able to flip nation’s No. 1 prospect, 5-star cornerback Travis Hunter from Florida State, in a historic moment for the sport.

But that wasn’t all that Coach Prime got done on Wednesday.

A few hours after Hunter announced his commitment, former 5-star recruit Mark Pope announced that he had committed to Jackson State. The Miami transfer has spent the last four seasons with the Hurricanes but will now make his way to Sanders’ Tigers.

“Let’s get it,” Pope wrote on Twitter, announcing the news.

Pope played in 34 games for Miami over the last four years, with his biggest output coming during the 2020 season. During his career with the Hurricanes, the 6-foot-1 wideout made 52 catches for 680 yards and four touchdowns.

Pope becomes the latest addition to a star-studded group of players now on their way to Sanders’ Jackson State program. In remarkable fashion, the Tigers actually jumped Texas A&M and Georgia to boast the nation’s top 2022 recruiting class.

Of course, it’s still just mid-December, but the fact that Jackson State has entered into the same conversation as the elite Power Five programs is evidence of the job that Sanders has done since taking over just a season ago. The Tigers have started to produce results on the field and now have gained real ground in the recruiting battle.

With plenty of offseason still to go, Sanders has the potential to make this recruiting period an unforgettable one.