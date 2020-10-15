Deion Sanders Has Landed His First 2 Recruiting Commitments

Deion Sanders is starting to get some momentum on the recruiting trail.

The NFL Hall of Famer was hired as the head football coach at Jackson State last month. This week, Sanders landed his first two recruiting commitments.

On Monday, Sanders landed a commitment from defensive lineman Jammie White. The JUCO product is out of Mississippi Gulf Coast.

“It’s been a long time coming,” he wrote on Twitter. “First and foremost I would like to thank God for leading me down this long journey. Secondly, I would like to thank my family and friends that help guide me in the right direction and be open to all of my comments and decisions. Lastly, I would like to thank my coaches or forming me into the player I am today. With that being said, I would like to announce I will be committing to ….JSU #THEEILOVE #GoTigers”

On Wednesday, Coach Prime landed another commitment.

Braezhon Ross, a defensive tackle out of Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines, announced his commitment.

“First and foremost I would like to thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ for the countless blessings he has bestowed on me,” Ross said. “I would like to thank my family and friends for their love and support, and a huge thank you to my mom and dad for their unconditional love and sacrifice for me to be in this position.

“And finally thank you to my high school head coaches (David) Hill and (Tico) Rodriguez for supporting me and believing in this young kid. With that being said, I’m 110 percent committed to Jackson State University.”

These are surely just the first of many commitments for Sanders at the college level.