Photos: Meet Deion Sanders' Longtime Significant Other

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 04: Deion Sanders on stage during the 2022 International Poverty Forum at Porsche Cars North America on March 04, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

Things are about to get interesting for Deion Sanders.

Will the Jackson State head football coach stick around for another season or jump for a Power Five job?

Schools like Auburn and Nebraska could have interest, though it's unclear where Deion stands in those job lists. Regardless, he should be a hot candidate moving forward.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders speaks with Jackson State Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Deion Sanders' decision will likely be a family one.

The former NFL star turned college football head coach has been dating prominent business woman Tracey Edmonds.

Deion and Tracey, a significant business woman, have been dating for nearly 10 years.

Tracey the CEO Edmonds Entertainment Group. Her net worth is reportedly $40 million. She and Sanders form quite the power couple.

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - SEPTEMBER 24: JSU head coach Deion Prime Sanders celebrates victory with his fiancé Tracey Edmonds after the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) game between the Jackson State Tigers and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Jackson, Mississippi. JSU beat MVSU by 49 - 7. (Photo by William H. Kelly/Jackson State University via Getty Images) Jackson State University/Getty Images

Deion will likely be consulting with Tracey when it comes to his job decision.

The former NFL star will be making his job decision in the upcoming weeks, in all likelihood.