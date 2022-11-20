Photos: Meet Deion Sanders' Longtime Significant Other
Things are about to get interesting for Deion Sanders.
Will the Jackson State head football coach stick around for another season or jump for a Power Five job?
Schools like Auburn and Nebraska could have interest, though it's unclear where Deion stands in those job lists. Regardless, he should be a hot candidate moving forward.
Deion Sanders' decision will likely be a family one.
The former NFL star turned college football head coach has been dating prominent business woman Tracey Edmonds.
Tracey the CEO Edmonds Entertainment Group. Her net worth is reportedly $40 million. She and Sanders form quite the power couple.
Deion will likely be consulting with Tracey when it comes to his job decision.
The former NFL star will be making his job decision in the upcoming weeks, in all likelihood.