Deion Sanders May Have Committed A Recruiting Violation Today

Deion Sanders has proven over the past few months that he can recruit elite talent to Jackson State. That being said, he may have misstepped in his pursuit of five-star defensive lineman Shemar Stewart.

On Friday afternoon, Stewart revealed that he’ll announce his commitment on Feb. 2. The three finalists for his commitment are Georgia, Miami and Texas A&M. His tweet said, “Who will it be?”

Sanders had the following response to Stewart’s tweet: “Should be Jackson State! It’s time for change.”

That tweet from Sanders was quickly deleted. He most likely removed the tweet from his account because college football coaches are not supposed to be that direct with their tweets regarding recruits.

In fact, some coaches are advised to not comment on specific prospects, coaches, high schools or prospect facilities.

Even though Sanders deleted his tweet directed at Stewart, the college football world managed to get a screenshot before it was wiped from his account.

See Deion, how the internet works… pic.twitter.com/uTHnjjGW68 — arturo (@CaneFilms) January 28, 2022

Sanders has been on an absolute tear when it comes to the 2022 recruiting class, landing commitments from five-star cornerback Travis Hunter and four-star wide receiver Kevin Coleman.

Unless something crazy happens in the next week, Jackson State is not expected to add Stewart to its 2022 haul.