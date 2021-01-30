Deion Sanders Has Clear Message For Jackson State Players, Coaches

As the new head coach at Jackson State, an FCS program, Deion Sanders has started to build a no-nonsense culture. Like any good college football leader, the former Hall of Famer knows that he has to inspire his players and his coaching staff to be the best versions of themselves.

Sanders did just that by sharing a message on Twitter on Saturday morning. The first-year coach charged his team to work hard and display one key quality in order to be successful at Jackson State.

“If u ain’t this u can’t play for me, coach for me, be apart of this program or be in our atmosphere here @GoJSUTigersFB because u will stick out like a Donkey at a dog show. #Truth,” Sanders tweeted.

Followed by the short message was a screenshot of a dictionary entry of a single word: “committed.”

If u ain’t this u can’t play for me, coach for me, be apart of this program or be in our atmosphere here @GoJSUTigersFB because u will stick out like a Donkey at a dog show. #Truth pic.twitter.com/ObHyX9ngh9 — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) January 30, 2021

The message maintains an attitude that Sanders has quickly tried to implement at Jackson State. At an under-funded, HBCU, the former NFL star recognizes the nearly insurmountable task in front of him and has been relentless in his first few months with the team. He continues to be outspoken about the situation, while also trying to make a long lasting impact on the program.

“The playing field is horrible,” Sanders said earlier this month per 247Sports. “It’s not a level playing field. It’s unacceptable. Thank God that God called me to change the game, to open their eyes, to open the door. Not just for Jackson State, but for everybody …

“Some of the things that I’ve seen thus far early in my tenure are truly unacceptable. It causes a kid not to dream. It causes a kid to not have that passion because he don’t see no end result that’s promising for him.”

Since he arrived to take over, Sanders has made up impressive ground on the recruiting trail. Already, a former Auburn player, a four-star wide receiver and both of his talented sons have joined Jackson State.

Change won’t come easy, but if anybody can accomplish a difficult task, it’s Deion Sanders.