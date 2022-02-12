The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Deion Sanders Names 1 Place He Won’t Coach: Football Fans React

Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders on the field.MONTGOMERY, AL - MARCH 20: Head Coach Deion Sanders of the Jackson State Tigers before the game against the Alabama State Hornets at New ASU Stadium on March 20, 2021 in Montgomery, Alabama. Alabama State Hornets defeated the Jackson State Tigers 35 to 28. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Earlier this week in an interview with Dan Le Batard, former NFL star Deion Sanders revealed the one place he doesn’t want to coach.

Fellow host Stugotz asked Sanders if he’d want to, or has been asked, about coaching in the NFL. The current Jackson State head coach made it clear he has no desire to coach professional athletes.

“I don’t know about that one, my man,” Sanders said of the NFL. “I don’t want to coach pros. I’m not a pro guy. I don’t have patience for rich guys with problems. I don’t have patience for rich guys that don’t want to stay rich and continue to earn a check.”

It didn’t take long for fans to react to the news on social media. They know Deion wouldn’t be happy watching players earn game checks are putting in a bad performance.

“Deion looking at dudes picking up those checks after a bad game,” one fan said.

“You really gone reach in there and grab that check after what you jus did..?” one fan said.

Deion did admit that he also interview for three Power 5 head coaching jobs in college football. Perhaps he’ll move on from Jackson State in the near future and join a major program.

We’ll just have to wait and see.

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.