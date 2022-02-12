Earlier this week in an interview with Dan Le Batard, former NFL star Deion Sanders revealed the one place he doesn’t want to coach.

Fellow host Stugotz asked Sanders if he’d want to, or has been asked, about coaching in the NFL. The current Jackson State head coach made it clear he has no desire to coach professional athletes.

“I don’t know about that one, my man,” Sanders said of the NFL. “I don’t want to coach pros. I’m not a pro guy. I don’t have patience for rich guys with problems. I don’t have patience for rich guys that don’t want to stay rich and continue to earn a check.”

It didn’t take long for fans to react to the news on social media. They know Deion wouldn’t be happy watching players earn game checks are putting in a bad performance.

“Deion looking at dudes picking up those checks after a bad game,” one fan said.

Deion looking at dudes picking up those checks after a bad game: pic.twitter.com/o9JhLVBW1f — Banned from IHOP (@goblue43729) February 11, 2022

“You really gone reach in there and grab that check after what you jus did..?” one fan said.

You really gone reach in there and grab that check after what you jus did..? 😂 https://t.co/MgZUYRLoSU — Crypto Dizzy 🚀✨ (@DizzyTheFarmer) February 11, 2022

Deion did admit that he also interview for three Power 5 head coaching jobs in college football. Perhaps he’ll move on from Jackson State in the near future and join a major program.

We’ll just have to wait and see.