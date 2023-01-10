Deion Sanders Names The 1 City He Wanted To Stay 'Forever'

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 17: JSU coach Deion Sanders walks the field during the Jackson State Tigers and North Carolina Central Eagles Celebration Bowl Football Championship game at Mercedes Benz Stadium on December 17, 2022, in Atlanta, GA (Photo by Charles A. Smith/Jackson State University via Getty Images) Jackson State University/Getty Images

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders appeared on The Pat McAfee Show this Tuesday. While on the show, he was asked about his baseball career.

Sanders, who spent four seasons with the Reds, was asked about his experience in Cincinnati.

The Hall of Famer revealed that he loved Cincinnati so much that he never wanted to leave.

"I loved Cincinnati," Sanders said. "I wanted to build a home there and live there forever. We even asked the darn Bengals at that time, which were horrible, to let me do the two-sport thing here."

Unfortunately, the Bengals never called Sanders back.

Sanders' latest admission about Cincinnati probably has Bearcats wishing he was leading the football team next season.

Going back to his MLB career, Sanders played for the Yankees, Braves, Reds and Giants. He had a .263 batting average, 39 home runs and 168 RBIs.

Sanders will always be remembered for his accomplishments on the gridiron, but make no mistake, he was also a solid baseball player.