Deion Sanders Has Already Offered An Elite SEC DB Commit

Deion Sanders was officially named the head coach at Jackson State earlier today. He’s wasted no time getting started with recruiting.

As you might expect, “Prime Time” isn’t shying away from going after elite talent. He has sent out a number of offers today, including one to four-star JUCO cornerback De’Jahn Warren.

Warren is the No. 1 cornerback and No. 2 overall player in the junior college ranks. He committed to Georgia back in late August, choosing the Bulldogs from a list of more than 30 scholarship offers.

Tonight, Warren tweeted that he had been offered by Jackson State and Sanders.

Now, we’re not expecting Deion Sanders to flip Warren from Georgia. But what this offer makes clear is that the Pro Football Hall of Famer will not be afraid mixing it up with the big boys.

Considering Sanders has never been a college head coach before, it is fair to wonder what his tenure at JSU will look like. There are a lot of challenges he’ll have to handle that he’s never been exposed to before.

If we had to bet on one thing though, it’s that Sanders will recruit like crazy and reel in his share of talented prospects.