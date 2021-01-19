Deion Sanders Offers Reward After Valuable Item Was Stolen

A very valuable item was stolen from NFL legend and Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders earlier this week. Now, he’s offering a reward for it’s safe return.

According to Sanders himself, an unidentified person broke his truck and took something of great sentimental value: a boombox that was given to him as a gift. The first-year Jackson State head coach spoke about the incident and called upon the help of the community to return his treasured possession to him safely.

“I have a black Ford F-350 and it was broken into last night,” Sanders said earlier this week on Instagram per 247Sports. “A white Suburban came at 5:37 AM, broke the window out and stole this boombox that one of my dearest friends gave me as a birthday gift. And I’m a little disturbed because the boombox has sentimental value. I’m offering a reward to find that boombox. I want that boombox back. I don’t give a dern about the (truck), the window, we can always get that replaced, even the material things.”

“I want that back. I love you, Jackson (Mississippi). I appreciate you. There will be a reward. Please find my boombox. Streets, please find my boombox.”

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders makes request after being robbed: https://t.co/zJhC3FzBj7 pic.twitter.com/X41l5IyJIQ — 247Sports (@247Sports) January 19, 2021

Hopefully, Sanders will get good news about his boombox soon. It clearly means a lot to him, so whoever finds it is sure to cash in on a big reward.

While Sanders awaits the return of his coveted boombox, his Jackson State team is in the midst of winter workouts. The first-year head coach plans to turn around the program, having already made waves on the recruiting trail.

“We’re going to change the game here,” Sanders said last month per 247 Sports. “We expect to win, we expect to mature these guys, develop these guys and give them an opportunity to be a professional, on the field and off the field, but we’re going to win here. We’re going to turn a lot of heads, I promise you that.”