Deion Sanders Offers Scholarship To His Son, A Top QB Recruit

Earlier this month, Jackson State introduced its new college football head coach – NFL legend and Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

Over the past week, Sanders has been hot on the recruiting trail. He landed a transfer from a former Mississippi State three-star recruit earlier this week.

On Thursday afternoon, Sanders extended what could be the most important offer of his early tenure at Jackson State. The Hall of Fame defensive back extended an offer to his son, Shedeur Sanders.

He’s one of the top quarterback recruits in the 2021 class. Sanders is the No. 216 overall prospect in the Class of 2021, per 247Sports. He is the No. 14 pro-style QB in the nation, and the No. 35 player from Texas.

“Very Blessed to receive an offer from Jackson State University!” Shedeur Sanders said on Twitter.

Very Blessed to receive an offer from Jackson State University! #IBelieve @Coach_O pic.twitter.com/qsREdhXlv1 — Shedeur Sanders (@ShedeurSanders) September 24, 2020

This past year he threw for 3,459 yards and 47 touchdowns with only four interceptions while completing 73.5-percent of his passes.

Earlier this summer, Sanders announced his commitment to Florida Atlantic and first-year head coach Willie Taggart. Of course, that was before his father became the head coach of a college football program.

It will be interesting to see if Sanders hold true to that commitment, or chooses to play for his dad at Jackson State.