Deion Sanders Opens Up About Viral Incident With Reporter

During last year’s Southwestern Athletic Conference Media Day, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders walked out after a reporter refused to call him “coach.”

As soon as Nick Suss of the Clarion-Ledger called Sanders by his first name, he replied: “Let’s back up a little bit. You don’t call Nick Saban ‘Nick.’ Don’t call me ‘Deion.'”

“I call Nick Saban ‘Nick,’” Suss replied.

This led to the following response from Sanders: “No, you don’t. No, you don’t. That’s a lie. If you call Nick ‘Nick’ you know you get cussed out on the spot. So don’t do that. Treat me like Nick.”

Instead of calling Sanders “coach,” Suss decided to once again call him by his first name. As a result, Sanders walked out.

In an exclusive interview with The Spun, Sanders was asked about that particular incident. He revealed that he would have no problem welcoming Suss back to SWAC Media Day.

“What you’re referring to, that was just someone being disrespectful,” Sanders told The Spun. “He had no idea we had a commercial on hand with one of the greatest coaches of all time [Nick Saban] addressing me as ‘Coach Prime.’ So I think that made him look like an idiot. We win in the end. I’m pretty sure if he’s even allowed at SWAC Media Day, I’ll welcome him. It’s no problem.”

Clearly, ‘Coach Prime’ won’t hold a grudge against Suss.

Hopefully, Sanders doesn’t have to deal with another incident like this at this year’s SWAC Media Day.