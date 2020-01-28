Deion Sanders Makes Prediction For His Coaching Future

NFL legend Deion Sanders has been linked to a couple of college football head coaching vacancies recently. It appears “Prime Time” is dead serious about manning the sideline at that level.

Perhaps he’ll be doing it sooner rather than later. Appearing on The Dan Patrick Show today, Sanders said he intends to be a college head coach in the near future.

As in, next year.

Presumably Sanders means 2021 when he says next year. Unless a job opens up late in this cycle, he’ll have to wait.

In addition to interviewing with his alma mater Florida State last month, Sanders was reportedly a candidate for the Arkansas job. The Seminoles wound up hiring Memphis’ Mike Norvell, while Arkansas tabbed Georgia offensive line coach Sam Pittman.

Sanders confirmed today he had interest from another school besides FSU. Presumably, that was Arkansas.

Sanders has never coached at the collegiate level. He did found his own charter school in 2012 and coach football there before the school closed in 2015 due to a myriad of problems.