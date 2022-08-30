Deion Sanders' Program Currently Dealing With Major Crisis

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jackson, Mississippi, is currently without reliable running water.

Governor Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency as Jackson doesn't have water to drink, bathe, flush toilets, fight fires, or handle other critical needs.

Jackson State football head coach Deion Sanders explained the situation in a video (h/t HBCU Gameday's Steven J. Gaither) the school posted Tuesday morning.

“Water means we don’t have air condition. Can’t use toilets,” Sanders said. “We don’t have water, therefore we don’t have ice, which pretty much places a burden on the program. So right now we’re operating in crisis mode."

Sanders detailed the steps he's taking to take care of his players.

"I gotta get these kids off-campus — the ones that live on campus, the ones that live in the city of Jackson — into a hotel and accommodate them so that they can shower properly and take care of their needs," Sanders continued. "Make sure all of our kids are fed, all of our kids have the necessities of life for the next several days, until this crisis resides."

He added that he's searching for an alternative practice site in hopes of maintaining his program's goals of being "dominant" this season.

The HBCU school is scheduled to begin the season against Florida A&M this Sunday at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.