Deion Sanders Reacts To Today’s Transfer Portal Activity

As has become the norm in college football, the transfer portal was a flurry of activity on Monday. With the 2021 regular season officially in the books, players around the country have begun the process of searching for opportunities elsewhere.

Movement in college football has gained steam in recent years, but it’s still fairly surprising to see so many notable individuals prepare to be on the move.

Monday’s activity even surprised Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders who took to Twitter to give his thoughts on the portal this year.

“Lawd Jesus that Portal is Jumping like it’s never jumped before!,” Sanders wrote in a tweet on Monday.

Lawd Jesus that Portal is Jumping like it’s never jumped before! Let’s me get my Ole baseball glove out so I can play catch. “I AIN’T HARD TO FIND”. To whom it may concern. #CoachPrime — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) November 29, 2021

Sanders has become increasingly aware of the growth of the transfer portal in college football since he took over as the head coach at Jackson State in 2020. Earlier this year, he spoke about how it affects high school recruiting because coaches would rather sign a player that’s already gotten experience at the college level rather than develop a younger recruit.

“Recruiting is different now,” Sanders said in October on the SWAC coaches’ video conference call, per Football Scoop. “It’s not like it used to be. When you talk about recruiting, you’ve got to break this thing down in three.

“You’re talking about grad transfers, you’re talking just guys in the portal and you’re talking about high school guys. What’s your needs? What’s your darn needs? What do you need right now? Do you have the time, and is your college going to give you the time to develop these young men out of high school? Because that’s predominantly, let’s just say at the best, that’s a two-year process.”

Ironically, Sanders has worked the transfer portal masterfully in his first two seasons at Jackson State. He’d landed transfers from a multitude of Power-Five programs like Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Missouri, Tennessee, USC and more.

The NFL Hall of Famer may have his gripes with the portal, but he’ll surely be lining up with the rest of his coaching peers to sort through the eligible players this offseason.