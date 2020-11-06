Deion Sanders Reacts To Son’s Commitment To Jackson State

Shedeur Sanders, the son of NFL legend Deion Sanders, originally planned on playing college football at FAU. On Friday, the four-star quarterback announced that he’s going to decommit from FAU and play for his father at Jackson State instead.

“I couldn’t pass up an opportunity to help level the playing field & pursue equality for HBCU’s! Dad I got your back,” Sanders said on Twitter.

Shortly after Shedeur announced that he’ll be playing football for Jackson State, Deion went on social media to congratulate his son on his decision.

“I’m so Proud of my son Shedeur Sanders for many reasons,” Deion wrote on Instagram. “Now he’s about to ride with his Daddy through this tremendous journey we’re about to embark on. This is a grown man move! I love ya son this is Daddy talking not Coach Prime. Let’s Level the playing field in pursuit of equality.”

This has to be an incredible moment for Deion and Shedeur.

While there is probably a ton of pressure on Shedeur to become a great football player because of his father’s legacy, it appears that he’s doing just fine for himself. He’s the No. 14 pro-style quarterback and No. 229 overall recruit in the 2021 class, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.

During his 2019 season at Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill, Sanders threw for 3,459 yards, 47 touchdowns and four interceptions.

It’d be pretty sweet to see Deion and Shedeur take Jackson State’s football program to new heights in the future.

