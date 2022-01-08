Deion Sanders Reacts To Landing Another Top Recruit

Deion Sanders has done it again. The Jackson State head coach landed a second top recruit of the 2020 cycle on Saturday at the All-American Bowl.

Last month, 2022 No. 1 overall recruit Travis Hunter shocked the world and committed to Jackson State. On Saturday it was four-star wideout Kevin Coleman’s turn to make a statement.

Coleman came into Saturday’s All-American Bowl with four known finalists: Florida State, Miami, Oregon and USC. A fifth hat was placed on the decision table just moments before his announcement, though. The new hat addition proved to be the pick. Coleman committed to Sanders and the Jackson State Tigers on Saturday.

Sanders was dancing in his living when Coleman made the announcement.

I’m in my family room doing the nae Nae as u read this! https://t.co/m6Y1Z8sSlJ — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) January 8, 2022

Sanders also sent a message to Jackson State fans and the rest of the college football world.

It doesn’t sound like Hunter and Coleman will be the only top recruits Sanders lands this cycle.

To all our @GoJSUTigersFB beloved fans and Alumni! WE AIN’T done yet ! #CoachPrime pic.twitter.com/939hQH3X9t — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) January 8, 2022

This is exactly what Deion Sanders set out to accomplish when he accepted the Jackson State gig.

Prime Time is confident in his abilities as a head coach and recruiter.

“Everybody didn’t believe. High school guy. Pro experience. Knew the game, but you didn’t understand what I was capable of,” Sanders said after his team won the SWAC title, via The Undefeated. “It’s not arrogant. It’s not cocky. It is what it is — do not let my confidence offend your insecurities in here today. I promise you we believed. The inner core. The nucleus of this team believed we’d be sitting right here today in this moment. We really did.”

Sanders has taken college football recruiting by storm. We can’t wait to see what he does next.