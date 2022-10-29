Deion Sanders Reacts To Rumors Linking Him To Power 5 Jobs

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Deion Sanders has been linked to a plethora of Power Five programs since he became the head coach of Jackson State's football team in 2020.

During an appearance on ESPN's "College GameDay" this Saturday, Sanders commented on other schools potentially showing interest in him.

Sanders acknowledged that he'd entertain calls from other programs. However, he doesn't currently plan on leaving Jackson State.

"I'd be a fool and a liar to tell you I'm not going to entertain those things, because I am," Sanders said. "But I have made no plans to move or go anywhere."

Three weeks ago, college football insider Bruce Feldman mentioned Auburn as a school that could pursue Sanders.

"Bryan Harsin is on the hottest seat in the country at Auburn, and I'm hearing Auburn may target Deion Sanders," Feldman revealed. "You're talking about a guy who is in all these commercials with Nick Saban that you're seeing every week. You're talking about a guy who showed his recruiting prowess last year by beating everybody, including Nick Saban, for the No. 1 recruit in the country, Travis Hunter."

Sanders has a 20-5 record at Jackson State. If he were to join a Power Five program, that would be one of the biggest hires in recent history.