Deion Sanders Reacts To Son, Shilo, Transferring To Jackson State

Jackson State head coach and NFL legend Deion Sanders will now have two of his sons playing for him after his son Shilo announced his transfer from South Carolina.

Taking to Instagram this morning, Sanders posted a picture of him and his son posing in their Jackson State gear. Sanders offered thanks for getting a chance to coach Shilo as well as his son Shedeur.

“Lord I thank u! I couldn’t have never imagined this but you’re able to do exceedingly abundantly above all we may ask or think,” Deion wrote. “Having my sons @shilosanders & @shedeursanders on our team helping me level this playing field in pursuit of equality @gojsutigersfb is a Fathers dream. I get to develop,coach,love,motivate,challenge & watch my sons grow & go become PROFESSIONALS. WOW ! Ain’t NOBODY can tell me NOTHING that GOD CANT DO! I got father of the year locked down again now let hit my dance with a smile.”

Deion Sanders was hired back in September to be the Jackson State head coach. Shedeur promptly flipped his commitment there from FAU.

Shilo Sanders actually got significant playing time at South Carolina this past year. He had 32 tackles and one pass defended in nine games for the Gamecocks.

But with a new coaching regime coming to South Carolina in 2021, Shilo must have wanted to play for his dad rather than a coach who didn’t recruit him.

Jackson State are set to begin their 2020 college football season in spring 2021. The season will run from February 21 to April 17.

Will either of Deion Sanders’ sons make an impact for their team?

[Deion Sanders]