Deion Sanders‘ coaching debut at Jackson State couldn’t have gotten off to a better start.

The Tigers demolished Edward Waters 53-0 on Sunday to begin their 2021 spring season. Unfortunately, the win was clouded over by some postgame drama.

Sanders revealed after the game his personal locker room items had been stolen. The Jackson State program then went on to announce the items weren’t stolen, but simply “misplaced.” Sanders fired back at the school, saying that was a lie and doubled down that his items had been stolen. The whole ordeal was bizarre, to say the least.

Despite the odd ending, the beginning of Sanders’ debut couldn’t have been better. Troy Aikman, Sanders’ former NFL teammate, surprised the Jackson State head coach right before the game.

Troy Aikman is in Jackson to see Deion Sanders' first game as coach and he brought a giant jug of water. There is no running water at the stadium. (h/t @NoahNewmanWJTV) pic.twitter.com/CNCatUWbid — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) February 21, 2021

Sanders posted a heartfelt statement regarding Aikman’s surprise visit to watch Jackson State’s season opener.

“My man @troyaikman showed up to Veterans Memorial Stadium to watch some @gojsutigersfb today and brought me to tears that he would come to support me and my dream after a difficult week regarding weather in Texas & Mississippi,” Sanders said on Instagram.

Take a look.

Deion Sanders has sparked never before seen excited in the Jackson State football program. Sunday was just the start of what will be an exciting few years for FCS football.

Let’s just hope Sanders’ locker room items don’t get misplaced anymore. As long as they don’t, Jackson State football is in good shape.

The Tigers get back to work this Saturday against Mississippi Valley State. ESPN3 will broadcast the game, which starts at 3 p.m. ET.