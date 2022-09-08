Deion Sanders Reportedly Landed A Big Transfer On Thursday
Deion Sanders is bringing a former SEC recruit to Jackson State next season.
Per Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, linebacker King Mwikuta has transferred to the FCS program. He'll join the Tigers as a fifth-year senior in 2023.
A four-star recruit from the class of 2019, Mwikuta began his collegiate career at Alabama. Playing mostly on special teams, he recorded six tackles over three years. Mwikuta also recovered a block fumble in the end zone in last season's loss to Texas A&M.
After transferring to Arkansas State during the offseason, Mwikuta re-entered the transfer portal in early August.
Sanders snagged another Power 5 player in his quest to transform Jackson State into a juggernaut. The Pro Football Hall of Famer shocked the world by landing top class of 2022 recruit Travis Hunter.
Jackson State opened the season with a 59-3 victory over Florida A&M that saw quarterback Shedeur Sanders tally more passing touchdowns (five) than incompletions (four). The SWAC program could keep attracting more highly touted prospects if they continue to dominate.