Deion Sanders Reportedly Landed A Big Transfer On Thursday

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 18: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Jackson State Tigers during warmups prior to the college football Cricket Celebration Bowl game between the South Carolina State Bulldogs and the Jackson State Tigers on December 18, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Deion Sanders is bringing a former SEC recruit to Jackson State next season.

Per Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, linebacker King Mwikuta has transferred to the FCS program. He'll join the Tigers as a fifth-year senior in 2023.

A four-star recruit from the class of 2019, Mwikuta began his collegiate career at Alabama. Playing mostly on special teams, he recorded six tackles over three years. Mwikuta also recovered a block fumble in the end zone in last season's loss to Texas A&M.

After transferring to Arkansas State during the offseason, Mwikuta re-entered the transfer portal in early August.

Sanders snagged another Power 5 player in his quest to transform Jackson State into a juggernaut. The Pro Football Hall of Famer shocked the world by landing top class of 2022 recruit Travis Hunter.

Jackson State opened the season with a 59-3 victory over Florida A&M that saw quarterback Shedeur Sanders tally more passing touchdowns (five) than incompletions (four). The SWAC program could keep attracting more highly touted prospects if they continue to dominate.