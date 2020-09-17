Deion Sanders Reportedly Lands College Football Coaching Job

Update No. 2: Now, it’s being reported that Deion Sanders is finalizing a deal to become Jackson State’s head coach.

There has reportedly been a hangup due to Nike/Under Armour.

NEWS: Multiple Jackson State sources tell @SINow the school is finalizing a deal with Deion Sanders to make him their next head coach, despite the university refuting @KennRashad's report. A hangup getting smoothed out: Sanders is under contract with Under Armour. JSU is Nike. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) September 17, 2020

Update: According to multiple reports, Deion Sanders will NOT become the next head coach at Jackson State. The school reportedly has a final list of candidates and the former NFL star is not among them.

A Jackson State spokesman tells @SINow that the school has narrowed its list of head coaching candidates to three. Deion Sanders, the spokesman says, is not one of them. A hire is expected to be announced next week. JSU OC TC Taylor remains a strong candidate, per source. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) September 17, 2020

I'm told the report that Deion Sanders will be named Jackson State head coach is NOT true. The school has already said in the past that he is not a candidate. Offensive coordinator TC Taylor remains a strong candidate. — Chris Vannini 😷 (@ChrisVannini) September 17, 2020

Earlier: According to a new report, Deion Sanders’ prediction that he’ll be a college head coach by next year appears to be coming true.

Sanders is set to be named the new head football coach at Jackson State, per HBCU Sports’ Kenn Rashad. The NFL legend was reported to be a candidate for the position on August 31.

A press conference announcing Sanders’ hiring is expected for Monday morning, according to Rashad.

Jackson State elected to move on from head coach John Hendrick last month after one-plus years at the helm. Hendrick went 6-9 at JSU after taking over the position on an interim basis during the 2018 season.

Sources tell HBCU Sports that Jackson State plans to name Deion Sanders new head football coach. Presser is scheduled for Monday at 10 a.m.https://t.co/FTgswWEbu8 — Kenn Rashad (@KennRashad) September 17, 2020

Deion Sanders is currently the offensive coordinator at Trinity Christian High School in Texas, where his son Shedeur plays quarterback. Shedeur Sanders, a four-star recruit, is headed to Florida Atlantic to continue his career.

In addition to coaching, Sanders recently took a job at Barstool Sports after a lengthy stint at NFL Network. Barstool had said it would allow “Prime Time” to pursue coaching at the collegiate level when it hired him.

“You are not wrong on coaching in the future and Barstool is very supportive of that,” Sanders’ agent Constance Schwartz recently told Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. “He is coaching now, but, as you said in your article yesterday, he still has aspirations to coach at the college level and Barstool is fully on-board for that.”

A two-time Super Bowl champion and six-time All-Pro, Deion Sanders retired from the NFL in 2005 and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011.