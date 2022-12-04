Deion Sanders Reportedly Targeting Major SEC Assistant Coach

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 04: Deion Sanders on stage during the 2022 International Poverty Forum at Porsche Cars North America on March 04, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

Deion Sanders is reportedly not waiting around to fill out his staff at Colorado.

According to a report this weekend, the Buffaloes' new head coach is targeting a prominent SEC assistant coach.

Sanders is reportedly interested in bringing Charles Kelly with him to Boulder, according to Football Scoop.

Kelly is Alabama's assistant defensive coordinator.

"Multiple sources this weekend told FootballScoop that University of Alabama assistant defensive coordinator Charles Kelly, who coaches the Tide’s safeties on Nick Saban’s staff, intends to join Sanders’s Colorado staff in a top-level, coordinator role," Football Scoop reported.

That would be a tough loss for Alabama, but Sanders would be offering him a promotion.

Sanders' hiring at Alabama was made official on Saturday night.