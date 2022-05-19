Look: Deion Sanders Is Furious With Nick Saban

MONTGOMERY, AL - MARCH 20: Head Coach Deion Sanders of the Jackson State Tigers before the game against the Alabama State Hornets at New ASU Stadium on March 20, 2021 in Montgomery, Alabama. Alabama State Hornets defeated the Jackson State Tigers 35 to 28. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Alabama head coach Nick Saban made headlines Wednesday night with his comments about Deion Sanders and Jackson State's football program.

Saban claims Jackson State paid roughly $1 million for one player to commit to the school. Sanders believes Saban is referring to five-star cornerback Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit from the 2022 class.

"Jackson State paid a guy a million dollars last year that was a really good Division I player to come to school," Saban said. "It was in the paper. They bragged about it. Nobody did anything about it."

Sanders took to Twitter to respond to these allegations from Saban.

"You best believe I will address that LIE Coach SABAN told tomorrow," Sanders tweeted. "I was & awakened by my son Shedeur Sanders that sent me the article stating WE PAYED Travis Hunter a million to play at Jackson State. We as a PEOPLE don't have to pay our PEOPLE to play with our PEOPLE."

Saban has made it clear that he's concerned about the future of college football in large part because there aren't many guidelines surrounding NIL deals.

Sanders, however, has stated time and time again that NIL deals didn't persuade Hunter to choose Jackson State.

It'll be interesting to see what Sanders has to say about Saban this Thursday.