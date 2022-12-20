Deion Sanders Responds To Those Criticizing Him For Leaving

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 17: JSU coach Deion Sanders walks the field during the Jackson State Tigers and North Carolina Central Eagles Celebration Bowl Football Championship game at Mercedes Benz Stadium on December 17, 2022, in Atlanta, GA (Photo by Charles A. Smith/Jackson State University via Getty Images) Jackson State University/Getty Images

Deion Sanders responded to critics who panned him for leaving Jackson State for Colorado's head coaching job.

During his time with Jackson State, Sanders said God sent him to lead the HBCU program. As a result, some fans expressed disappointment when he parlayed the position into a Power Five coaching position.

When speaking to Shannon Sharpe, Sanders said he listened to the initial criticism because he believes people say "what they really feel" when first responding out of emotion.

The Hall of Fame cornerback said he might have believed some negative talking points about him without his personal perspective.

"But I know me," Sanders said. I know my heart. I know my intention."

Sanders revealed that Jackson State athletic director Ashley Robinson asked him to "at least give me two years" when taking the job. Coach Prime stayed for three seasons.

When Sharpe questioned if critics would have responded differently to a five- or 10-year run, Sanders said no amount of time would have been enough.

"I understand because it's love," he said. "You fell in love, and I fell in love, too. I felt like we did more than we were expected to do. We just did it so expeditiously, that it overwhelmed you, and you thought it was easy."

Sanders will now look to lead another "staggering" turnaround at Colorado, which went 1-11 this season.