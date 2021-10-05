Deion Sanders Responds To Opposing Coach’s Pregame Jab

Deion Sanders and the Jackson State Tigers will head to Huntsville, Alabama this upcoming weekend to take on Alabama A&M in an intriguing SWAC match-up. The game is still a handful of days away, but the head coaches from both programs have already started to take shots at one another.

According to FootballScoop’s John Brice, the most recent SWAC coaches teleconference was filled with trash talk between Sanders and A&M head coach Connell Maynor. Without being prompted, the latter poked fun at Sanders for his recent tweet about needing to use a mobile medical scooter after having surgery on his foot.

“Hey, Coach Sanders, I hurt my ankle getting off the bus the other day,” Maynor said at the end of his time on the call. “You got an extra scooter for me? If you got an extra scooter, send me one down here.”

Sanders passed on the chance to clap back at Maynor, but made it clear that he took note of what his opposition said.

“It’s a little rivalry, it’s a little blood in between,” Sanders said. “You know, the coach says something about me, I don’t shoot back. Because I don’t do that because I’m really good at that. I’m on this high road right now. I take the high road, right? I’m a different dude. So I don’t do that. But you know, everybody is waiting for me to do that at the conclusion of this matter.

“We’re just going to have to sit and see. Am I going to do that?”

The jab about the scooter wasn’t the only time that Maynor and Sanders went at one another during the teleconference. The Alabama A&M head coach also pointed out that Jackson State’s offense has struggled to put up points consistently through the first four weeks of the 2021 season with Shedeur Sanders, Deion’s son, at quarterback.

“Coach Sanders has done a good job with those guys in a short period of time,” Maynor said. “Their biggest improvement has been on defense. Got a good defense, not giving up a lot of points. “Offensively, they’re not as good as they were last year for whatever reason. Shedeur, Deion’s son, is playing well at quarterback but for whatever reason they’re just not putting up the points they did last year (under a different quarterback). They’ll get it worked out. Hopefully not this week. “They got a good football team. We got to be ready to play and we will.”

Sanders flipped the topic during his response, by questioning A&M’s ability on defense, while praising Maynor’s offense.

“Alabama A&M came here and they played their butts off,” Sanders said of the teams’ spring game. “Their quarterback had a tremendous game, those receivers lit us up. Defensively, they were OK. But offensively they did what they needed to do to get out of here with a victory.”

The two head coaches certainly did a great job at building up anticipation for this weekend’s game. Fans will surely check in on Saturday at 3 p.m. to see what becomes of the match-up between Sanders’ Jackson State Tigers and Maynor’s Alabama A&M Bulldogs.