Deion Sanders Reveals His "Dream" For SWAC

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 04: Deion Sanders on stage during the 2022 International Poverty Forum at Porsche Cars North America on March 04, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

Deion Sanders has done wonders for both Jackson State and the SWAC, and he doesn't plan on stopping anytime soon.

Though he's off to a good start in bringing attention to HBCUs, Sanders doesn't want the growth to stop.

"Something's wrong with a plant that doesn't grow, isn't it?" the Hall of Famer said Thursday at media day, via ESPN.com. "So everything should grow. Everything should progress. Everything should yield returns.

"And that's my dream and my wish for the SWAC and for all these teams."

So what does "progress" look like?

SWAC commissioner Charles McClelland has already admitted expansion is potentially on the table.

"I think that there's already a super conference in HBCUs, and it's called the Southwestern Athletic Conference," McClelland said. "What we can do is continue to grow. So when you're talking about super conferences, you're talking about all of the major players within that region, and now I guess you can say nationally, being a part of that league. And that's what the Southwestern Athletic Conference is."

HBCUs and the SWAC have clear momentum going for them right now.

As long as Sanders remains at Jackson State, that momentum should snowball.