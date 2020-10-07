Deion Sanders Reveals His Plans For Jackson State’s Schedule

Jackson State’s football program made a huge splash earlier this year by hiring Deion Sanders. The NFL legend is hoping he can bring his championship pedigree to the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Sanders has already reached out to a handful of notable recruits, such as LSU commit Khamauri Rogers and four-star JUCO cornerback De’Jahn Warren.

As for how Jackson State’s schedule will look under Sanders, the Hall of Famer provided some insight on his team’s future schedule during an appearance on The Paul Finebaum Show.

Unfortunately for fans of programs in Power Five conferences, it appears that Sanders isn’t eager for his team to face a powerhouse team just so the school can receive a big check.

Here’s what Sanders had to say on The Paul Finebaum Show, via 247Sports:

“We’re looking for those games we can handle,” Sanders said. “When we get the guys in the house that I feel like can cook and serve a wonderful meal, I promise you we’re not going to run from anybody. And we’re not going to take the million-dollar game where, ‘I tell you to come here and get beat down and then you go back wounded and damaged, you lost three kids.’ It’s not going to be that type of a situation. I’m going to make sure our kids are on an equal playing field and are not the underdogs by 50 or whatever. But we’re going to make sure we can deal with what we can handle. But when we get those kids in-house, we’re not running from anybody. I promise you that.”

Sanders isn’t against playing an elite team once his program establishes an identity and has players that can handle that type of challenge.

The next few years will be important for Sanders, as he’ll try to recruit elite talent to the SWAC.

We’ll get to see Sanders make his coaching debut at Jackson State next year.